Greensboro sees drop in violent crime

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:01 AM EST
Greensboro saw a decline in violent crime this year.

The city experienced a 23 percent decrease in violent crime in 2025, compared to 2024. Property crime was also down 11 percent, and there’s been a 28 percent reduction in traffic-related fatalities this year.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded the Greensboro Police Department a $500,000 grant to expand on its initiatives to combat crime.

But police say there are still areas of concern. They say a quarter of the city’s homicides in 2025 were directly tied to domestic violence.

Winston-Salem also saw a decline in violent crime as of early December.
DJ Simmons
