Federal agents in North Carolina seize nearly $8.5 million in cryptocurrency as part of crackdown on investment scams

Federal agents in North Carolina have seized nearly $8.5 million in Tether, a cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar, as part of an ongoing crackdown on investment scams known as “pig butchering schemes.”

Authorities say the funds were traced to a wallet connected to money stolen from victims, some of whom lost life savings after being lured into fake cryptocurrency investments.

The FBI’s James C. Barnacle Jr. said the seizure helps claw back money that belongs to victims; he noted that some lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Investigators said the scammers typically initiate contact through random texts or social media messages, build trust—often posing as romantic interests—and guide victims to phony trading platforms promising big returns. When victims try to withdraw their money, scammers freeze the accounts or demand extra payments, sometimes even impersonating firms that claim to recover lost funds for a fee.

Investigators said people can avoid falling victim to cryptocurrency or romance scam fraud by following these steps:

