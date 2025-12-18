© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC scientists push EPA to publish long-awaited toxicity assessment on forever chemical found in drinking water

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:14 AM EST
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.
AP Photo
/
Joshua A. Bickel, File
File: Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response.

A coalition of North Carolina health and science leaders is pressing the Environmental Protection Agency to publish a long-awaited toxicity assessment on PFNA, a forever chemical detected in drinking water systems across the state and nationwide.

The call follows a ProPublica investigation revealing that EPA scientists completed the report in April but have yet to release it.

In a letter to North Carolina Republican Representative Greg Murphy, researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University, East Carolina University, and several former EPA officials urged transparency, warning that families cannot be assured their water is safe without the findings.

PFNA belongs to the PFAS class of chemicals widely used in industrial and consumer products. Studies have linked PFNA exposure to developmental issues, liver damage, and reproductive harms.

The Environmental Working Group estimates the chemical has been found in drinking water serving 26 million people nationwide.
Tags
NCPRA
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston