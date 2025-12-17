Mecklenburg Sheriff McFadden speculates Border Patrol could return to Charlotte in 2026

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden told WFAE on Wednesday he believes U.S. Border Patrol agents could return to Charlotte next year, after conducting immigration enforcement arrests in the city last month.

McFadden says his conclusion comes from conversations with federal officials after Border Patrol agents left Charlotte.

“When CBP left and me talking to some federal officials, they made the comment that they’re finished this year,” McFadden told WFAE. “They’re finished for the year.”

McFadden said that phrasing stood out to him and suggested agents could return in 2026.

"When somebody says, 'they're finished,' that is complete to me," McFadden said. "But when you add the word, 'for the year,' that means — in 2026, we will see them again."

His comments come amid uncertainty surrounding Border Patrol’s presence in Charlotte. Six days into CBP’s “Charlotte’s Web” operation in November, McFadden confirmed to WFAE that agents were leaving. However, Department of Homeland Security officials have insisted the crackdown has not ended and that the operation remains ongoing.

McFadden said he has never spoken directly with Customs and Border Protection officials, despite repeatedly requesting a conversation. He said the lack of communication has contributed to fear and confusion, particularly in immigrant communities.

“When you’re talking about public safety, but you bring fear and terror the way they orchestrated last time, that’s not public safety,” McFadden said.

McFadden emphasized that the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is not assisting CBP or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with enforcement.

“If they do come back, I think the city is going to be much different,” McFadden said. “There are going to be some issues, and there’s going to be some arrests, and there are going to be some problems.”

McFadden is urging CBP officials to communicate with local law enforcement before any future operations. He's also calling on leaders to demand more transparency and accountability from federal immigration authorities.