Forsyth County mulls purchase of new metal detectors for schools

Forsyth County leaders are considering funding new metal detectors for district schools after a fatal stabbing at North Forsyth High School last week.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say it would cost about $2 million to equip all middle and high schools with OPENGATE walk-through scanners, which require less manpower to operate than traditional metal detectors. On Monday, the county commission signaled a willingness to foot the bill.

“I don't want to ever haggle over a budget relative to a life," said Commissioner Tonya McDaniel.

She said she’d support the move under one condition.

“That there is a commitment to have those scanners in use every day and not randomly.”

Prior to last week’s fatal incident, detectors were deployed on a random basis due in part to staffing limitations. Officials say all middle and high schools are now using some form of weapons detection daily — but the OPENGATE systems would make entry screening more efficient.

The Board of Commissioners could make a decision on the matter as early as Thursday.