Mebane City Council approves second Sheetz location

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published December 11, 2025 at 7:57 PM EST
A photo of the Mebane City Council
Courtesy City Of Mebane
Mebane City Council

The Mebane City Council unanimously approved a plan this week to construct a new Sheetz on Buckhorn Road.

The development includes a 6,800-square-foot convenience store, fueling stations and will accommodate tractor-trailer trucks. The project will bring the second Sheetz to Mebane.

The city council questioned the impact on traffic and the lack of charging stations for electric vehicles.

Council Member Jonathan White had some concerns despite the unanimous approval.

“There's aspects of this plan I don't love, but I’m trusting that through the TRC and the experts on this, this is going to work out okay," he said. "I just, I hope this doesn't turn into a mini-nightmare, but I think we've asked the right questions.”

The project includes street improvements like the installation of a traffic signal at an intersection on Buckhorn Road, and new turn lanes.
