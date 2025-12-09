© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Recognition of Lumbee tribe included in defense spending bill

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 9, 2025 at 10:53 AM EST

North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe could soon receive federal recognition.

The recognition was added to the defense-spending bill that lawmakers are expected to debate and possibly alter.

Prior proposals to give federal recognition to the Lumbee have failed to win enough support to pass, even with the backing of presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Supporters, though, believe the latest attempt is more likely to succeed.

U.S. Rep. Mark Harris, a Republican who represents Robeson County, said the Lumbee people have sought full federal recognition for decades and now the federal government is closer than ever to making it a reality.

Other Native American tribes have been opposed, and said the Lumbee isn’t a true indigenous tribe but rather a relatively new group formed by the intermingling of natives, escaped slaves and others.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston