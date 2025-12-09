© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Prep work underway to tackle pollution in eastern North Carolina creek

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 9, 2025 at 10:18 AM EST
In sampling of the southwest prong of Slocum Creek, Sound Rivers' water quality specialist found that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria.
Sound Rivers
File: In sampling of the southwest prong of Slocum Creek, Sound Rivers' water quality specialist found that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria.

An eastern North Carolina nonprofit is continuing efforts to identify the exact source of ongoing pollution in a local waterway.

Sound Rivers Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register was out last week scouting locations for taking samples of water in Slocum Creek.

Funding from a North Carolina Land and Water Fund grant will be available in January, and Register said there’s been a lot of prep work necessary to make sure they have everything in place to start on time.

For the past two years, Sound Rivers has been working to identify the source of Slocum Creek’s pollution, and recently confirmed that two sites with failing septic systems are responsible: one at a home in a neighborhood off Wolf Pit Branch and another at Greenfield Heights Mobile Home Community.

Steps have been taken by the Craven County Health Department to address these issues and stop the pollution.

Register will be leading the yearlong project’s field work and sampling efforts, while University of North Carolina’s Institute of Marine Sciences staff will tackle processing and testing for nutrients and DNA.

The goal is to collect and process water samples at six sites on 10 separate occasions, with an additional 10 samples for source-tracking purposes.

Register said they will be looking specifically at bacteria, nutrients and human fecal DNA markers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston