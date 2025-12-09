© 2025 Public Radio East
After government shutdown delay, home heating assistance funding available in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 9, 2025 at 11:06 AM EST

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has received funding for the Low Income Home and Energy Assistance Program.

While the funding was delayed following the federal government shutdown, state health officials and county staff have been preparing so they would be ready to once federal funds were received.

People who are eligible and did not receive an auto-renewal or notice of automated payment can apply for benefits starting on December 10.

NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Michael Leighs said heating and energy assistance is critical to help more than 130,000 households stay warm through the winter months.

The program provides low-income households with a one-time payment sent directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of warming their homes during the cold weather months.
Annette Weston
