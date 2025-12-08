© 2025 Public Radio East
Novant Health receives $3 million endowment for breast cancer care

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:07 PM EST
A woman undergoes a mammogram.
Courtesy Novant Health
Novant Health will use $3 million endowment to expand breast cancer research and to hire a new nurse navigator.

A Stokes County man has left a $3 million endowment for breast cancer treatment in the Triad. According to the National Library of Medicine, in the U.S., one in eight women will face breast cancer. And every year in the Triad, Novant Health cares for nearly 800 newly diagnosed patients.

The gift will allow the hospital to invest in treatment research and add a fourth full-time breast cancer nurse navigator to its current team. Cancer support services and genetic counseling manager Kate Hughes says navigators play a critical role.

"They're involved with the patient from diagnosis till end of treatment," she says. "They're actually the ones that give the patient the diagnosis, make all of their initial appointments for them, and then stay connected to them throughout their entire journey." 

Hughes adds that navigators also handle barriers to care, such as transportation issues and health insurance applications. She says the added position will allow them to provide face-to-face care with breast cancer patients in Novant’s outlying satellite communities, including Thomasville, Kernerville and Mount Airy.  
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
