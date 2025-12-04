Winston-Salem readies for possible winter storm

Winston-Salem officials are cautioning residents to steer clear of roads as much as possible with wintry weather expected Friday morning.

Freezing rain and a light snowfall could impact the Piedmont Triad region, leading to slippery roads.

Winston-Salem crews are readying salt trucks and treating bridges, overpasses and slopes with brine in preparation.

Emergency Management Director August Vernon says the city is preparing for a brief winter storm.

“We want to keep people in school. We want to keep our businesses open, keep the community moving. So I'd rather we were prepared and nothing happened, versus something happens, and we were not prepared,” Vernon says.

He says residents should be cautious not to share misinformation about the weather.