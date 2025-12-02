© 2025 Public Radio East
Tillis: whoever ordered second strike on survivors of boat attack, if substantiated, needs "to get the hell out of Washington"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston, Associated Press
Associated Press
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:15 AM EST

A North Carolina Republican lawmaker said Monday that whoever ordered the second strike on survivors of the Pentagon's boat attack—"if substantiated"—needs "to get the hell out of Washington."

Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis said "we still need to get to the bottom" of the incident, but it would amount to “a violation of an ethical, moral or legal code" if true.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Monday that the U.S. military had carried out the strike on survivors of the initial attack, and said Special Operations Command head Admiral Frank Bradley was “within his authority and the law” in approving the second assault.

Lawmakers from both parties are demanding greater congressional oversight after The Washington Post revealed that a U.S. commander on a September 2 mission in the southern Caribbean allegedly ordered a follow-up strike that killed two survivors to comply with what the paper described as a verbal order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “kill everyone on board.”

Vice Admiral Bradley will provide a classified briefing to key lawmakers overseeing the military on Thursday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
Associated Press
