State wildlife officials warn against taming deer after Onslow County woman was attacked by buck

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:37 AM EST
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

North Carolina wildlife officials are warning that it’s illegal to keep deer as pets, and unwise to try to tame them.

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said several incidents have occurred across the state this year involving people and dogs being attacked and injured by deer that were likely raised by humans illegally and regularly fed by local neighbors, including one in eastern North Carolina.

On October 21, a woman in Onslow County was injured after being attacked by a 3 ½ year old buck that had been illegally raised as a fawn by an acquaintance. The woman suffered a puncture wound to her shoulder and neck and many scrapes and bruises from the deer’s antlers and hooves.

Biologist April Boggs Pope said deer that lose their fear of humans can act in abnormal ways, and, “That male deer that seemed fine or friendly during the rest of the year can become dangerously aggressive during the rut.”
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
