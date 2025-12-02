State officials ask horse owners to watch for signs of highly contagious equine disease

State veterinary officials are asking horse owners in North Carolina to watch for symptoms of a highly contagious disease.

While there are no known cases of Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy in North Carolina, State Veterinarian Dr. Mike Martin said the disease has been detected in Texas and Oklahoma, and the extent of the outbreak is not yet fully known.

He said reports of an increasing number of deaths in horses suspected of having EHM are concerning and underscore the need for proactive actions to curb the spread.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler strongly recommends canceling or postponing equine events if possible.

The affected horses attended the 2025 WPRA World Finals and Elite Barrel Race event in Waco, Texas November 5-9.