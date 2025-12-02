© 2025 Public Radio East
State officials ask horse owners to watch for signs of highly contagious equine disease

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:02 AM EST
David Dickens/CWHF

State veterinary officials are asking horse owners in North Carolina to watch for symptoms of a highly contagious disease.

While there are no known cases of Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy in North Carolina, State Veterinarian Dr. Mike Martin said the disease has been detected in Texas and Oklahoma, and the extent of the outbreak is not yet fully known.

He said reports of an increasing number of deaths in horses suspected of having EHM are concerning and underscore the need for proactive actions to curb the spread.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler strongly recommends canceling or postponing equine events if possible.

The affected horses attended the 2025 WPRA World Finals and Elite Barrel Race event in Waco, Texas November 5-9.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
