Slumber time for black bears is quickly approaching, and in some cases, already happening, and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said now is the time to start bear proofing home and businesses to discourage winter denning.

Officials said black bears have been known to den in surprising places: under decks and storage sheds, crawl spaces, vacant homes, and brush or debris piles in the yard.

NCWRC is asking people to close and lock pet doors, sheds, root cellars and outbuildings and to check under porches and decks for areas and openings where bears might curl up and barricade any openings found.

They said people should leave garbage, bird seed or feeders, or food meant for deer or squirrels where bears can access it.

Anyone that owns a vacant home or a seasonal cabin should lock all ground level windows and doors and remove all foods and odors that could attract bears.