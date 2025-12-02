© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Recent analysis shows modest improvement in Southern Flounder stock

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:11 AM EST
Southern Flounder.
Jesse Bissette, NWRC
Southern Flounder.

The N.C. Marine Fisheries recently presented an analysis of Southern Flounder in North Carolina waters, which showed modest improvements in stock, including a slight increase in abundance and a wider age range of fish.

The Commission also received an update on the harvest management strategy for Striped Bass in the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico rivers, which will allow for limited harvest of stocked fish in the rivers next year and a limited harvest of Albemarle-Roanoke stock Striped Bass.

The proposed framework and tentative timeline for developing the 2026 Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Amendment was also presented. The focus areas include:

  • Submerged aquatic vegetation protection and restoration
  • Planning for multi-decadal changes to wetlands
  • Using an integrated ecosystem assessment to determine the status and trends of coastal habitats
  • Examining how community engagement and resilience relate to coastal habitat protection.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston