Recent analysis shows modest improvement in Southern Flounder stock
The N.C. Marine Fisheries recently presented an analysis of Southern Flounder in North Carolina waters, which showed modest improvements in stock, including a slight increase in abundance and a wider age range of fish.
The Commission also received an update on the harvest management strategy for Striped Bass in the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico rivers, which will allow for limited harvest of stocked fish in the rivers next year and a limited harvest of Albemarle-Roanoke stock Striped Bass.
The proposed framework and tentative timeline for developing the 2026 Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Amendment was also presented. The focus areas include:
- Submerged aquatic vegetation protection and restoration
- Planning for multi-decadal changes to wetlands
- Using an integrated ecosystem assessment to determine the status and trends of coastal habitats
- Examining how community engagement and resilience relate to coastal habitat protection.