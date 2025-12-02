© 2025 Public Radio East
One of nation's longest service officers retiring from Jacksonville PD at age 98

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:43 AM EST
Jacksonville Police Department

One of the longest serving law enforcement officers in the nation is retiring from the Jacksonville Police Department.

After 68 years of service, Officer James “XY” Brown is stepping down at the age of 98.

Brown served in the Army during World War II, and also worked for the Civil Service at Camp Lejeune for nearly 40 years.

He began as a volunteer with JPD in 1957, and joined the force in 1971. He’s been a much loved and well recognized school crossing guard since 1986.

Former Deputy Chief Jack Bright said Brown was, “Someone you could always depend on, well respected, loved by his fellow citizens, and always treated everyone fairly.”

Former Police Chief, Michael Yaniero added, “For more than half a century, XY Brown served the Jacksonville community. His legacy is a shining example of the true calling of a police officer, to serve with compassion and dedication.”

The Jacksonville Police Department will honor Officer Brown at the Jacksonville Public Safety Remembrance Garden on Thursday at 3:30 PM.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
