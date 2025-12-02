NC lawmakers bill would strengthen financial security for agriculture producers

A North Carolina lawmaker recently introduced a bill intended to strengthen financial security for agriculture producers.

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams said the Fair Credit for Farmers Act bill improves access and accountability for the farm loan services offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, and also strengthens the borrower rights of the farmers and ranchers who provide our food, feed, and fiber.

Adams said small-scale farmers are the backbone of North Carolina’s economy, but falling commodity prices, the impacts of climate change, and the Trump trade war are making it harder for the farms to stay in business.

She said the bill makes it easier for farmers to get farm credit and removes harmful barriers that have prevented underserved farmers from receiving the support they deserve.