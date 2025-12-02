© 2025 Public Radio East
NC lawmakers bill would strengthen financial security for agriculture producers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:08 AM EST
A tractor pulls a planter through a field as corn is planted.
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A tractor pulls a planter through a field as corn is planted in Princeton, Ill.

A North Carolina lawmaker recently introduced a bill intended to strengthen financial security for agriculture producers.

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams said the Fair Credit for Farmers Act bill improves access and accountability for the farm loan services offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, and also strengthens the borrower rights of the farmers and ranchers who provide our food, feed, and fiber.

Adams said small-scale farmers are the backbone of North Carolina’s economy, but falling commodity prices, the impacts of climate change, and the Trump trade war are making it harder for the farms to stay in business.

She said the bill makes it easier for farmers to get farm credit and removes harmful barriers that have prevented underserved farmers from receiving the support they deserve.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
