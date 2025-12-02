Innovative stormwater infrastructure project underway in Craven County

An innovative stormwater infrastructure project is underway in Craven County, thanks to Sound Rivers and a North Carolina Land and Water Fund grant.

Kris Bass Engineering and Backwater Environmental broke ground on an unusual regenerative stormwater system at West Craven Middle School — part of Sound Rivers’ Campus Stormwater Program.

Sound Rivers

Sound Rivers Program Director Clay Barber said the system is intended to prevent future harm from erosion and to study the effectiveness of the design.

He said the project is altering the environment with natural materials to slow down and spread out the flow of water and encourage it to sink down into the ground before it hits the Neuse River.

Sound Rivers has partnered with Dr. Charlie Humphrey of East Carolina University’s Health and Human Services, to study the efficacy of the project.