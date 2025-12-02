Group of boys accused of pointing a gun at a pedestrian on ECU campus on Thanksgiving identified

A group of boys believed to be responsible for pointing a gun at a pedestrian on the East Carolina University campus on Thanksgiving has been identified.

The initial report said seven boys were involved in pointing the gun at someone walking on the sidewalk near the ECU Eakin Student Recreation Center.

The following day, ECU police identified the suspects with help from Greenville police. The children involved ranged in age from 8 to 14 years old, and campus investigators are working with the Office of Juvenile Justice on the investigation.

Officials said a BB gun used in the incident was modified by removing the orange safety tip, which made the weapon look more realistic.

ECU Police Deputy Chief Chris Sutton said a modification like that not only endangers the public but also puts the safety of the person using it and any law enforcement officers they may encounter at risk.