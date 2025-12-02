© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Detangled: elk rescued from child's swing wrapped around its antlers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:40 AM EST
Haywood County Sheriff’s Office

A western North Carolina law enforcement agency and state wildlife officials worked together to help an elk with a child’s swing entangled in its antlers.

Officials with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office received several calls on Monday about the animal in distress, and contacted the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

A NC Wildlife biologist developed a plan to safely help the elk, and within a few hours the swing was safely removed.

Haywood County Sheriff’s Office

The animal was not harmed.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston