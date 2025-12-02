Detangled: elk rescued from child's swing wrapped around its antlers

A western North Carolina law enforcement agency and state wildlife officials worked together to help an elk with a child’s swing entangled in its antlers.

Officials with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office received several calls on Monday about the animal in distress, and contacted the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

A NC Wildlife biologist developed a plan to safely help the elk, and within a few hours the swing was safely removed.

Haywood County Sheriff’s Office

The animal was not harmed.