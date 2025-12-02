Bipartisan bill intended to promote U.S. leadership in biotechnology

A North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator and a Democrat colleague recently introduced a bill promote U.S. leadership in biotechnology and strengthen domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

U.S. Senator Ted Budd said the Biomanufacturing Excellence Act this week reinvests in domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing by reducing dependence on unreliable foreign supply chains, expanding access to cutting-edge medicines, and supporting high-quality American jobs.

He said biomanufacturing is a key pillar of America’s and North Carolina’s innovation economy, and has the potential to transform major aspects of everyday life.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said China is surging ahead in biotechnology, putting our national security, economy, and health at risk and the bill will ensure the United States continues to lead the world in biotech manufacturing, protecting Americans’ security and health.

Companion legislation was also introduced in the U.S. House.