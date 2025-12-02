© 2025 Public Radio East
Bipartisan bill intended to promote U.S. leadership in biotechnology

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:56 AM EST
Emilija Manevska
/
Getty Images
Emilija Manevska / Getty Images

A North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator and a Democrat colleague recently introduced a bill promote U.S. leadership in biotechnology and strengthen domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

U.S. Senator Ted Budd said the Biomanufacturing Excellence Act this week reinvests in domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing by reducing dependence on unreliable foreign supply chains, expanding access to cutting-edge medicines, and supporting high-quality American jobs.

He said biomanufacturing is a key pillar of America’s and North Carolina’s innovation economy, and has the potential to transform major aspects of everyday life.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said China is surging ahead in biotechnology, putting our national security, economy, and health at risk and the bill will ensure the United States continues to lead the world in biotech manufacturing, protecting Americans’ security and health.

Companion legislation was also introduced in the U.S. House.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
