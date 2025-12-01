NC candidate filing for 2026 elections to begin

North Carolina voters will soon learn who’s running in the 2026 elections.

Candidate filing officially opens Monday, and runs through Friday, December 19.

Depending on the office, candidates will file paperwork and pay fees either at their county board of elections or at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to review requirements on the State Board of Elections’ website before filing.

North Carolina’s primary is March 3, with the general election on November 3.