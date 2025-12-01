Guilford County Schools to hold groundbreaking ceremonies for two schools this week

Guilford County Schools is breaking ground on two new elementary schools this week.

The district is rebuilding Sternberger and Allen Jay Elementary.

The projects were approved in the 2020 school bond and are among the latest to begin construction. An independent facilities study found these buildings to be some of those in the worst condition in the district.

To celebrate the start of construction, local leaders, students, staff and community members are coming together for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Sternberger Elementary in Greensboro.

Allen Jay’s ceremony, in High Point, will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

According to the district’s bond dashboard, construction on both schools is expected to be completed in 2027.