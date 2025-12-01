Guilford County Schools to hold groundbreaking ceremonies for two schools this week

© 2025 Public Radio East
88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published December 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Guilford County Schools administrative building.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD

Guilford County Schools is breaking ground on two new elementary schools this week.

The district is rebuilding Sternberger and Allen Jay Elementary.

The projects were approved in the 2020 school bond and are among the latest to begin construction. An independent facilities study found these buildings to be some of those in the worst condition in the district.

To celebrate the start of construction, local leaders, students, staff and community members are coming together for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Sternberger Elementary in Greensboro.

Allen Jay’s ceremony, in High Point, will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

According to the district’s bond dashboard, construction on both schools is expected to be completed in 2027.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
