Forsyth commission chair Don Martin to step down next year

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Martin won’t seek re-election next year. He made the announcement Monday as the candidate filing period opened.

Martin has served on the commission for more than a decade, after spending 19 years on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

He says he’s stepping aside as he nears his 75th birthday.

“I think that’s the biggest reason it’s time to step back," he says. "I think it’s easy to serve too long.”

Martin says he’s especially proud of his work pushing for a sales tax referendum to boost teacher pay, advancing economic development projects, and the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His term runs through December 2026.