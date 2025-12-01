© 2025 Public Radio East
Don Phipps sworn in as new WS/FCS superintendent

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:38 PM EST
Don Phipps was sworn in as the new superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Monday morning.
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Don Phipps was sworn in as the new superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Monday morning.

Don Phipps was sworn in Monday morning as the new superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Phipps has worked in education for more than two decades, most recently serving as the superintendent of Caldwell County Schools.

He’s taking over for outgoing Interim Superintendent Catty Moore, who spent the last six months helping the district recover from a major financial crisis. There’s still work to be done, though — the district has just under $11 million left in debt, and a fund balance to rebuild.

After being sworn in, Phipps said he was eager to get started.

“I look forward to working with folks within the system and certainly building relationships in our community," Phipps said. "So I'm ready to get busy and get to work. So thank you all so much."

WS/FCS Board of Education Chairperson Deanna Kaplan said she was looking forward to the journey ahead with Phipps.

"Dr. Phipps brings with him a wealth of experience, a proven record of leadership and a deep passion for student success," Kaplan said. "As chair, I can assure you that this board stands ready to work hand in hand with Dr. Phipps. We believe that strong leadership combined with community engagement is going to propel our district forward."

Phipps' employment contract is for a 15-month term, with the option for the school board to renew or extend it. His annual salary is $280,000, with a monthly $1,000 transportation allowance.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
