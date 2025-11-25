© 2025 Public Radio East
NC Board of Elections continues to contact voters whose records lack information

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:34 PM EST
This week, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is reminding voters whose registration records are missing information that it’s time for updates.

On Monday, election officials mailed the second round of registration repair letters to a list of roughly 74,000 voters whose information is lacking either a driver’s licence number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. 

The process is required under a legal settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The State Board of Elections must conduct multiple outreach efforts to give voters ample time to update their registration records.

Voters can do so by mailing the completed form included in the letter. Those with a North Carolina driver's license have the option to update their information online. Voters can also provide missing details in person at the county board of elections office. 
