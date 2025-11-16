Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold in-person classes Monday, as Border Patrol concerns swirl

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will hold a normal in-person school day today (Monday), as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents conducted operations across Charlotte over the weekend.

In a message to parents on Sunday, The district says there has been no immigration enforcement activity on any CMS campus. However, if CBP appears at a school, district leaders said they will consider shifting to remote instruction.

CMS says it expects students to attend, emphasizing that all children, regardless of immigration status, have the right to a public education. Students who are absent will have five school days to work with their teachers on making up any missed assignments.

The full message is below:

Dear CMS Families,

We are aware of recent reports regarding U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Charlotte. Please know there has been no immigration enforcement activity on CMS property, and we have not received any notice that such actions are planned. Therefore, schools will operate on a normal, in-person, schedule tomorrow. We will continue to closely monitor immigration enforcement activity in Mecklenburg County. If an emergency situation on any of our campuses does arise, we will reconsider remote instruction at that time.

CMS follows all federal and state laws protecting students’ right to a public education. The U.S. Supreme Court guarantees that all children, regardless of immigration status, have the right to attend public school.

Key Points:

CMS does not ask about immigration or citizenship status during enrollment.

We do not share student information unless required by law.

Immigration officials cannot access staff, students, or private areas without a valid warrant or subpoena.

Your principal and Student Services staff are available for questions.

Students are expected to attend school; however, per our usual practice, if your child will be absent, please notify the school so we can help keep them on track.

Per CMS Board Policy/Regulation S-ATT/R, students who miss homework assignments or other assignments or due dates because of absences must be allowed to make up the work regardless of the reason for the absence. When students come back to school, they have 5 school days to make a plan to finish their work, which should include when each assignment will be completed.

Thanksgiving Break is a short seven days away. Safety remains our top priority—every student and family deserves to feel safe and supported. We care about you and your family and are here to support you in every way possible. Please reach out to your principal or school counselor if you need assistance. We are grateful for our CMS family.

Thank you for the opportunity to partner with you in your child's education.

