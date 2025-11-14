© 2025 Public Radio East
SNAP benefits expected to hit EBT cards in North Carolina Friday morning

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 14, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments for people in North Carolina will be made by Friday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said about 600,000 households should see full benefits loaded onto their EBT cards.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said as soon as they received authorization from the federal government, they immediately began working to get benefits out to the nearly 1.4 million people who depend on SNAP to keep food on the table.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
