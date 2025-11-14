SNAP benefits expected to hit EBT cards in North Carolina Friday morning

Full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments for people in North Carolina will be made by Friday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said about 600,000 households should see full benefits loaded onto their EBT cards.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said as soon as they received authorization from the federal government, they immediately began working to get benefits out to the nearly 1.4 million people who depend on SNAP to keep food on the table.