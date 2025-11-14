Democrats criticize planned Border Patrol operation in Charlotte

A planned operation involving U.S. Border Patrol agents in Charlotte drew criticism from local Democrats and immigrant advocates on Friday, even as questions persist about the size, aim and timing of the operation.

Some Republican leaders say they trust federal rules to carry out enforcement operations responsibly.

The timing of the operation remains unclear. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said agents could arrive as soon as Saturday — or they might not arrive until early next week. He said his office won't participate in the operation.

At a press conference in uptown Charlotte on Friday, local Democrats questioned why a border enforcement operation would be conducted in a city hundreds of miles from the nearest international border. State Rep. Aisha Dew said federal officials have not explained the purpose of the effort.

“We do not need to have Border Patrol,” Dew said. “I’m not quite sure what border we’re patrolling here. Are we patrolling Rock Hill or South Carolina? We don’t have borders here in North Carolina that need to be protected.”

Charlotte City Council member–elect JD Mazuera Arias, who came to the U.S. as a child, called the move politically motivated.

“This is not about public safety. It is not about finding criminals,” Arias said. “It is about fear. It’s about quotas. And it’s about control.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it would not participate in immigration enforcement operations.

"The CMPD does not have the authority to enforce federal immigration laws. Our responsibility is to enforce federal and state criminal laws and local ordinances," the agency wrote in a statement. "CMPD officers are not authorized to assist with ICE administrative warrants, which are civil in nature and not criminal. The CMPD does not participate in ICE or CBP operations, nor are we involved in the planning or execution of any federal immigration enforcement activities."

The operation is receiving support from some Republicans. In a statement, U.S. Rep. Tim Moore said he has “full confidence” in federal law enforcement and appreciates their ongoing work. And in a social media post, CBP Commander Greg Bovino pushed back on criticism from Gov. Josh Stein and Congresswoman Alma Adams, saying the agency is targeting “illegal alien(s),” not legal immigrants.

Immigrants rest assured, we have your back like we did in Chicago and Los Angeles. Rep. Adams, perhaps you & Gov. STEIN should learn the difference between an illegal alien & an immigrant. Illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities and should self deport via CBP Home https://t.co/a9zSolGLeI — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) November 14, 2025

Gov. Stein, meanwhile, urged Charlotte residents to remain calm and avoid confrontations with federal agents. He encouraged people to follow the law and document any inappropriate behavior to report to local authorities.

“Public safety is the top priority for all of us in government – that means fighting crime, not stoking fear or causing division. We should all focus on and arrest violent criminals and drug traffickers. Unfortunately, that’s not always what we have seen with ICE and Border Patrol Agents in Chicago and elsewhere around the country. The vast majority of people they have detained have no criminal convictions, and some are American citizens," he said.

The uncertainty surrounding the operation has prompted concern. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a message to families Thursday reiterating that the district has not seen any immigration enforcement activity on school property and has not been notified of any planned actions. CMS said it follows state and federal laws guaranteeing all children the right to a public education regardless of immigration status.

CMS board member Liz Monterrey-Duvall said she worries the news may keep some students home. Latinos are the second-largest group of students enrolled in CMS.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE CMS Board Member Liz Monterey Duval.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “I’m a daughter of immigrants, and I’m very protective of our students and our kids, and I’m worried about absenteeism and learning loss.”Over the summer, CMS clarified that immigration officials may not access students, staff, documents, or nonpublic areas of schools without a warrant. Some immigrant advocates, however, have urged the district to go further.

Concerns over the planned operation have also reached the cultural community. The Colombian American Chamber of Commerce of the Carolinas announced Thursday that it has canceled a Colombian cultural festival scheduled for this weekend, citing the need to ensure a “safe and reassuring environment.” Organizers said they plan to reschedule.

WFAE journalists Nick de la Canal, Kenneth Lee, Jr., James Farrell, and Ely Portillo contributed to this report