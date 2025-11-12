© 2025 Public Radio East
Sand tiger shark washed up in south Topsail over the weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 12, 2025 at 6:18 AM EST
North Carolina Shark Conservancy

North Carolina Shark Conservancy examined a stranded sand tiger shark in south Topsail over the weekend.

The shark appeared to be an adult female, and officials said many noticed its distended belly – and although it's possible she was pregnant, they were unable to confirm that without having performed a necropsy.

The conservancy said the vast majority of stranded sharks are already deceased by the time they wash up, and not much is done in the state of North Carolina when a shark strands.

NCSC is working to change that; the organization is in the process of securing permits to be able to remove deceased sharks from North Carolina beaches for scientific study.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
