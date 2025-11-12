© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

North Carolina shows majority disapprove of Trump, Cooper ahead in senate race

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 12, 2025 at 6:31 AM EST
Evan Vucci
/
AP

A recent Catawba College poll shows that the majority disapprove of President Donald Trump, a year after he was elected to a second term. According to the poll of 1,000 North Carolina voters, Trump’s disapproval rating was at 52%.

Republicans polled approved of Trump by 86%, and 54% of those who said they were Republican identified as a Trump supporter over a party supporter. Among Democrats, 88% disapproved of Trump. 55% of independents said they disapprove of the president.

Catawba Political Science Professor Michael Bitzer said Trump’s numbers appear to be settling into an underwater pattern in the state, and when combined with last month’s election results, the canary in the coalmine is showing 2026 to be a classic mid-term environment.

He added that going into 2026 and the midterm elections, presidents with negative ratings are never a good sign for that party, which historically has lost seats in Congress.

Meanwhile, the poll shows North Carolina’s Senate race, which is expected to help make or break the chamber’s majority, leans toward former Governor Roy Cooper.

Cooper, a Democrat, and former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley are expected to face off against one another in the general election, if they survive their respective primaries.

Of the 1,000 people polled, half found Cooper a favorable pick, while 40% had never heard of or didn’t know Whatley.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston