North Carolina shows majority disapprove of Trump, Cooper ahead in senate race

A recent Catawba College poll shows that the majority disapprove of President Donald Trump, a year after he was elected to a second term. According to the poll of 1,000 North Carolina voters, Trump’s disapproval rating was at 52%.

Republicans polled approved of Trump by 86%, and 54% of those who said they were Republican identified as a Trump supporter over a party supporter. Among Democrats, 88% disapproved of Trump. 55% of independents said they disapprove of the president.

Catawba Political Science Professor Michael Bitzer said Trump’s numbers appear to be settling into an underwater pattern in the state, and when combined with last month’s election results, the canary in the coalmine is showing 2026 to be a classic mid-term environment.

He added that going into 2026 and the midterm elections, presidents with negative ratings are never a good sign for that party, which historically has lost seats in Congress.

Meanwhile, the poll shows North Carolina’s Senate race, which is expected to help make or break the chamber’s majority, leans toward former Governor Roy Cooper.

Cooper, a Democrat, and former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley are expected to face off against one another in the general election, if they survive their respective primaries.

Of the 1,000 people polled, half found Cooper a favorable pick, while 40% had never heard of or didn’t know Whatley.