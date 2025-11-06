© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Wednesday sighting focuses search for murder suspect on Wilmar area

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2025 at 6:39 AM EST
On Tuesday, Connelly was captured on a home surveillance system on N.C. 43 Highway in Vanceboro, N.C.
Craven County Sheriff's Office
On Tuesday, Connelly was captured on a home surveillance system on N.C. 43 Highway in Vanceboro, N.C.

The search continues for a man wanted for the murder of his grandmother.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of many other agencies, is searching for Dominic Connelly by air and on the ground, including with bloodhounds, helicopters, & drones.

A law enforcement officer reported on Wednesday that Connelly was seen crossing railroad tracks in the Craven County community of Wilmar. Officials said that sighting is unconfirmed. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported sighting on Monday at U.S. 17 & N.C. 102 and determined it was a false sighting.

On Tuesday, Connelly was captured on a home surveillance system on N.C. 43 Highway in Vanceboro, N.C. Sheriff Chip Hughes is asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance systems and any trail cameras they have for images of Connelly.

Officials said the search area is large and heavily wooded with multiple abandoned buildings & vehicles. Connelly is still believed to be in the area, and was last seen wearing desert sand in color coveralls.

Connelly is wanted for the October 25 murder of his grandmother in Havelock and the October 29 attempted murder of a Craven County Sheriff’s Deputy in Vanceboro.

Anyone that sees Connelly should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.
Tags
NCPRA
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston