PTI launches donation drive for unpaid federal workers

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 31, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT
A sign at PTI Airport
WFDD File photo

Piedmont Triad International Airport is rallying community support for federal employees missing paychecks amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The airport will host a five-day donation drive for TSA officers and air traffic controllers who have been working without pay since October 1.

Community members can drop off non-perishable food, toiletries and baby supplies between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day at the Airport Authority office.

The drive begins Monday, November 3.

April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
