Man wanted for killing his grandmother spotted in Vanceboro stabbed deputy and escaped capture

A Havelock man wanted for the murder of his grandmother was spotted in the bathroom of the Bojangles in Vanceboro, and officials said he stabbed a deputy responding to the call and ran off into Bailey Lane apartments.

On Saturday, Craven County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Patricia Lopedote was found inside her home on 101 Highway after a fire at the house was extinguished.

An investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau identified the victim’s grandson Dominic Connelly as her killer. The search for him continues.

Connelly was previously wanted for an open count of murder, first degree arson, and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the death of his grandmother.

He now has additional warrants issued against him for attempted first degree murder, felony assault on law enforcement causing serious injury, and resisting a public officer.

Investigators added that anyone helping Connelly avoid arrest and prosecution will face criminal charges.

The deputy is expected to recover.