Donate
Man wanted for killing his grandmother spotted in Vanceboro stabbed deputy and escaped capture

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2025 at 6:18 AM EDT
A Havelock man wanted for the murder of his grandmother was spotted in the bathroom of the Bojangles in Vanceboro, and officials said he stabbed a deputy responding to the call and ran off into Bailey Lane apartments.

On Saturday, Craven County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Patricia Lopedote was found inside her home on 101 Highway after a fire at the house was extinguished.

An investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau identified the victim’s grandson Dominic Connelly as her killer. The search for him continues.
Connelly was previously wanted for an open count of murder, first degree arson, and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the death of his grandmother.

He now has additional warrants issued against him for attempted first degree murder, felony assault on law enforcement causing serious injury, and resisting a public officer.

Investigators added that anyone helping Connelly avoid arrest and prosecution will face criminal charges.

The deputy is expected to recover.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
