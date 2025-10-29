Obamacare rates will increase up to 36% next year, affecting nearly 1 million in NC
Individuals who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, sometimes called Obamacare, could see their rates increase anywhere from 17% to 36%, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance.
For small group insurance through the ACA, rates will increase between 12% and 17%.
Rates are increasing for people because federal subsidies have not been extended, one of the points of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans that has contributed to the federal government shutdown. Democrats have said they want tax credits extended as part of any agreement to pass a budget and re-open the government. Republicans want to pass a budget without extending these tax credits.
In North Carolina, nearly 1 million people purchased health insurance through the ACA. Nationally, that figure is 24 million.
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, a Republican, urged residents to shop for plans early. Open enrollment begins November 1.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has released a shopping tool to help people decide what coverage suits them. Customers can view 2026 changes for individual plans and small group plans.
In addition to ACA plans, Commissioner Causey urged North Carolinians to consider other options:
- Enroll in job-based coverage. This may be the most affordable option for many individuals and families. If you’re employed and your employer offers health benefits, you may qualify to enroll in health insurance through your employer, even if you declined this coverage in the past. You may also be able to enroll in coverage through your spouse’s employer or, if you are younger than 26, through your parents’ employer.
- Enroll in a plan through a private insurer. You may purchase coverage through an agent or broker, or directly from a health insurance company. You may find plans that cost less than an ACA plan. Just be sure they provide the coverage you need.
- Enroll in a student health plan. If you’re younger than 30 and enrolled in school, you may be eligible for a student health plan. Contact your school to explore this option.
- Whatever you do, it is important to you and everyone to maintain health insurance.