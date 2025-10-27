© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

$4 million in additional workforce grants are on their way to WNC, Stein says

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez,
Helen Chickering
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT
Volunteers work on a storm-damaged property in Swannanoa Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
Felicia Sonmez
Volunteers work on a storm-damaged property in Swannanoa Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

More recovery money is heading to Western North Carolina to help residents impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Gov. Josh Stein announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Labor has released the final $4 million portion of a $10 million federal grant to help local residents get back to work.

The funds, which are part of the Dislocated Worker Grant Program, had been delayed amid the federal government shutdown.

“This federal grant will enable folks in western North Carolina who are out of work to get a job helping their neighbors and businesses recover and rebuild,” Stein said in a statement. “It is a win-win. We have made great progress in western North Carolina, but the work is far from over.”

The grant funds temporary jobs for people working in disaster recovery or humanitarian assistance. Employers include nonprofits, state or local government agencies and private businesses. So far, more than 275 North Carolinians have participated in the program, according to Stein’s office. The state Department of Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions is administering the funding.

A list of current job openings is available on the NC Works website here. Individuals interested in job opportunities through the program can also contact one of five local workplace development boards:

Applicants must have been either temporarily or permanently laid off due to the storm or meet other criteria.
Tags
NCPRA
Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Felicia Sonmez
Helen Chickering
Helen Chickering is a host and reporter on Blue Ridge Public Radio. She joined the station in November 2014.
See stories by Helen Chickering