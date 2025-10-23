© 2025 Public Radio East
Federal government's moves could shape High Point Market decisions

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:05 PM EDT
The transportation hub at the High Point Market
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
The Showplace showroom as seen from the transportation hub at the High Point Market.

The biannual international furniture market returns to High Point on Saturday.

The fall market coincides with a new set of tariffs targeting imported cabinets, bathroom vanities and upholstered furniture.

The levies are intended to benefit domestic companies. But many in the furniture industry are worried that the hit to the global supply chain could lead to higher prices.

Caroline Hipple, a consultant with decades of furniture industry experience, says she’s worried that the tariffs — and the federal government shutdown — could make people think twice about major purchases like home furnishings.

“Strong consumer confidence means you'll buy big-ticket items," she says. "Iffy consumer confidence, you're going to defer that purchase for a while.”

The furniture market has been held in High Point for over a hundred years and has an estimated economic impact of more than $6 billion annually on the region.
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
