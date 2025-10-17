© 2025 Public Radio East
Winston-Salem Foundation donates $500,000 to support WS/FCS students

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:33 PM EDT
A teacher calls on a student in a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County classroom.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
A teacher calls on a student in a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County classroom.

The Winston-Salem Foundation has donated $500,000 to support the local school district amid its ongoing financial crisis.

The nonprofit partnered with other community groups last month to launch a donation website.

The half-million-dollar gift will go toward the site’s “Student Success Fund,” which supports direct services and resources for kids.

This is the second big donation Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools received this week.

The first was $400,000 from Twin City Development Foundation, specifically to help with debt repayment.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
