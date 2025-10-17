Winston-Salem Foundation donates $500,000 to support WS/FCS students

The Winston-Salem Foundation has donated $500,000 to support the local school district amid its ongoing financial crisis.

The nonprofit partnered with other community groups last month to launch a donation website.

The half-million-dollar gift will go toward the site’s “Student Success Fund,” which supports direct services and resources for kids.

This is the second big donation Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools received this week.

The first was $400,000 from Twin City Development Foundation, specifically to help with debt repayment.