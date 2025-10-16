RDU, CLT among airports not showing the Kristi Noem video on government shutdown impact

Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport are among many airports across the country that are not playing the video of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming the government shutdown on Democrats at TSA checkpoints.

RDU media relations director Stephanie Hawco wrote in an email to WUNC Wednesday saying that the airport had received and are reviewing the request to display the video, and it is not currently playing it at security checkpoints.

CLT sent a statement to WUNC saying, "North Carolina municipal law as well as CLT Airport's policy for digital content do not permit the referenced video. Additionally, TSA does not own any monitors at the airport's checkpoints."

When asked to clarify on how the DHS video is not allowed under state law or CLT's own digital content policy, CLT officials elaborated that under a state statute, government employees are prohibited from using city-owned equipment "for partisan or political purposes." They also noted that in regards to CLT policy, "All advertising in or at the Airport shall be commercial or governmental in nature and purpose. It does not include advertising that conveys information about matters of general interest, political issues, religious, moral or environmental matters or issues, or other public matters or issues, or expresses or advocates opinions or positions upon any of the foregoing."

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is housed under the Department of Homeland Security. Roughly 61,000 of the agency's 64,130 employees are required to continue working during the shutdown.

"However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," Noem said in the video.

Various government agencies, in emails to workers and on websites, have adopted language that blames Democrats for the shutdown. Some experts argue it could be in violation of the 1939 Hatch Act, which restricts certain political activities by federal employees.

The shutdown has disrupted routine operations at some airports, leading to flight delays. Democrats say any deal to reopen the government has to address their health care demands, and Republicans say they won't negotiate until they agree to fund the government. Some medical insurance premiums would double if Congress fails to renew the subsidy payments that expire Dec. 31.

Brianna Atkinson also contributed to the reporting of this story.