New code of conduct credited for smooth Carolina Classic Fair

Police say this year’s Carolina Classic Fair wrapped up without any major disruptions — a sharp contrast to the 2024 event.

Last year, Winston-Salem’s police chief said the department hadn’t seen such unruly behavior in decades of providing security at the fair. Dozens of people were ejected, including one person who was later involved in a shooting near the fairgrounds. And several fights broke out, prompting an early closure one night.

Winston-Salem City Manager Pat Pate says the story was different this time.

“The number of incidents that we had at the fair was very small this year compared to other years, because once people know the rules, they'll follow the rules," he said. "Or there's clear consequences that the police department can carry out.”

He’s referring to a new fair code of conduct implemented in response to prior issues. It included a zero-tolerance policy for any disruptive or threatening behavior, and new restrictions on bags.

Attendance was down by about 14,000 this year — a dip officials blame on the weather. Still, more than a quarter million people attended, which is more than the fair’s five-year average.