Rep. Cecil Brockman charged with indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape

Rep. Cecil Brockman has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape, according to inmate records from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Brockman was arrested Wednesday, according to jail records. The alleged crimes happened on August 15, according to court records.

The records say that Brockman, 41, engaged in a sexual act with a 15-year-old. He faces two counts each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child who is 15 years old or younger.

A magistrate's order denying Brockman bond in the case says he is a state representative and has "attempted to use his status to gain information on the whereabouts of the victim."

The order also says that Brockman made attempts to contact the juvenile victim, including in the hospital.

Brockman, a Democrat, is serving his sixth term in the N.C. House of Representatives. His district in southwest Guilford County is centered around High Point.

Calls for Brockman to resign from office began to mount shortly after news of the charges broke.

Anderson Clayton, the chair of the N.C. Democratic Party, wrote in a post on X that Brockman should resign immediately.

"The profound seriousness of these criminal charges makes it impossible to represent his community," Clayton wrote.

In a statement Thursday morning, House Minority Leader Robert Reives, D-Chatham, wrote, "The allegations against Rep. Brockman are serious and, if true, would disqualify him from public office. This is a developing situation and it is important to let the legal process unfold."

Another House Democrat called for Brockman to resign even as the legal process unfolds.

In a press release, Rep. Bryan Cohn, D-Granville, wrote, "Let me be clear: The allegations alone are grave enough to demand accountability. We will not shy away from demanding truth, justice and the highest ethical standards. Until the facts are fully known, I reserve judgment on guilt or innocence, but the seriousness of these charges demands decisive action, not silence."

Guilford County Sheriff's Office records indicate that Brockman is being held in the High Point Jail. He is scheduled to make a first appearance Thursday.