More homes in OBX at risk of falling into the sea during expected weekend storm

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:44 AM EDT
Jenni Koontz
/
Epic Shutter Photography

An idle bipartisan bill that would allow beachfront homeowners to receive insurance payouts for homes at threat of falling into the Atlantic before they collapse – to demolish or move them before they are claimed by the sea – isn’t likely to see action before the next storm impacts more threatened structures.

Republican North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy introduced the Preventing Environmental Hazards Act in May alongside Maine Democrat Congresswoman Chellie Pingree. A similar bill was introduced a year earlier but was not acted upon.

Jenni Koontz
/
Epic Shutter Photography

The legislation would authorize National Flood Insurance Program payouts for homes condemned because of chronic erosion or severe flooding. Currently homeowners can’t make a claim until the house falls in.

According to the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, king tides this week paired with a storm system approaching later in the week are expected to bring coastal flooding and high surf to eastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks.

Officials at Cape Hatteras National Seashore said 21 privately-owned houses have collapsed on beaches in Buxton and Rodanthe since 2020 – nine of them last week from the impact of offshore Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto.

Jenni Koontz
/
Epic Shutter Photography

A state and National Park Service report from August 2024 identified over 750 homes along the entire North Carolina coast as threatened by erosion.

Beaches near the collapses in Buxton and Rodanthe remain closed because of debris and damage from last week’s high surf and because further homes remain at risk of falling into the ocean.
Tags
NCPRA
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
