Guilford legislator charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 9, 2025 at 9:14 AM EDT
Cecil Brockman mugshot
Courtesy Guilford County Sheriff's Department
The Guilford County Sheriff's Department arrested Rep. Cecil Brockman on Wednesday.

Guilford County Rep. Cecil Brockman was arrested and charged for sexual offenses on Wednesday.

He's facing four felony charges related to indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a 15-year-old.

Brockman was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and is being held at the High Point Jail.

Court records show the date of the offense was Aug. 15, 2025. He is not authorized to be released, documents show, on account of the nature of the charges, his status as a state representative, and that he has "made attempts to contact the victim in this case," including trying to "locate the juvenile in the hospital."

House Democratic Leader Robert Reives issued a statement on the charges this morning.

"The allegations against Rep. Brockman are serious and, if true, would disqualify him from public office," Reives said. "This is a developing situation and it is important to let the legal process unfold."

Brockman has been in office since 2015.

Records show Brockman is set to have his first appearance hearing in the Guilford County Courthouse Thursday at 2 p.m.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz
