Forsyth County approves conditional debt forgiveness plan for WS/FC schools

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:33 PM EDT
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools education building sign
WFDD File Photo
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools owes the county about $5 million.

Forsyth County commissioners have approved a new financial plan that could erase up to $5 million owed by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The board voted Thursday to conditionally forgive debt the district owes the county for school nurses and resource officers, up to about $5 million.

But that forgiveness will only happen if the district is able to raise an equal amount of money via private donations. That funding will then be used to pay back other debts — including more than $3 million owed to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, which is now charging interest.

Commissioner Dan Besse said the plan ultimately protects taxpayers by ensuring the district’s debt doesn’t continue to grow.

“If somebody doesn’t pay off this debt, particularly starting with the debt that is owed to the state of North Carolina, it is going to ultimately cost the taxpayers more because of the interest that is being charged monthly," he said.

The resolution sets a December deadline for fundraising. It passed 5-2, with Commissioners Richard Linville and Gloria Whisenhunt voting no.

April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
