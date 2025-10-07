SBI confirms probe of Berger challenger Sam Page

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has forwarded information from an investigation involving Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page to the State Bureau of Investigation.

A spokesman for the State Board of Elections says the agency conducted interviews with current and former Rockingham County Board of Elections officials concerning missing campaign financial disclosure reports.

The board ended its investigation in July and has shared records of the probe with the North Carolina SBI for further review.

The bureau has confirmed they are investigating Page but declined to release any details.

State elections officials say the main issue involves the retention of public documents by a local government unit.

Page is in a high-profile campaign to unseat North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger, also of Rockingham County.

Page has been the sheriff for more than 25 years. Berger is one of the most powerful figures in the legislature.

In a social media post, Page dismissed news of the investigation as “political theater” and said it would not dissuade him from running in 2026.

