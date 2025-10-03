8th house collapses in OBX; despite shutdown, NPS staff contributing to debris cleanup effort

Another house along the beach in North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsed into the ocean yesterday (on Thursday) afternoon during relentless surf caused by dual offshore hurricanes, making it the eighth home in just three days to fall in Buxton.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials said about two dozen staff members will be in Buxton Friday to contribute to the significant cleanup efforts associated the house collapses. They will focus on collecting debris to the south of the collapse sites—between the southern end of the village and Cape Point.

Jenni Koontz / Epic Shutter Photography

Rangers said property owners should prepare to remove debris from village beach areas, so that Dare County’s debris removal contractor can dispose of it.

Further collapses are possible in Buxton, and in Rodanthe, so National Park Service officials said visitors are urged to stay away from houses in the ocean water and use caution near debris.

Jenni Koontz / Epic Shutter Photography

The entire beachfront, from northern Buxton through off-road vehicle ramp 43, is closed; ORV drivers using ramps 38 should avoid traveling to the south and anyone using ramp 43 should avoid traveling north.