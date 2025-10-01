© 2025 Public Radio East
Hundreds of state employees furloughed amid federal shutdown

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 1, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT
Gov. Josh Stein
Chris Seward
/
AP
North Carolina Governor Josh Stein says he regrets the hardship caused by state furloughs, citing what he called “federal dysfunction.”

Roughly 200 North Carolina state employees were placed on unpaid leave Wednesday as the federal government shutdown took effect.

The Office of State Human Resources says the furloughs are a last resort, triggered by the loss of federal funding and tight state budget conditions.

In a statement, Governor Josh Stein acknowledged the hardship the decision will cause, citing what he called “federal dysfunction.”

Furloughed employees will not be paid until the shutdown ends, though their health insurance will continue through October. State officials are advising those affected to seek unemployment benefits or temporary jobs.

The statement says more furloughs may follow if the shutdown drags on.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
