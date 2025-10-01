© 2025 Public Radio East
Citizen Review Panels will evaluate NC child welfare services and make improvement recommendations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 1, 2025 at 7:11 AM EDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has introduced three new Citizen Review Panels to evaluate child welfare services and make improvement recommendations to strengthen the safety and well-being of children and families.

As required under the federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, the panels will assess data, trends, policies and to provide recommendations to the state about how to better protect children and support families involved in the child welfare system.

"We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all children in North Carolina. We owe it to every child and family in North Carolina to consistently examine and strengthen the systems that are designed to keep them safe," said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. "The new Citizen Review Panels reflect our ongoing efforts to uphold transparency, accountability and community partnership as we work to transform child welfare in North Carolina."

Citizen Review Panels will be composed of volunteer members representing a wide range of expertise – including individuals with lived experience in the child welfare system, child health and safety professionals, local providers and advocates.

Applications to serve on a Citizen Review Panel are open now at the NCDHHS Citizen Review Panel's website and will remain open until October 25.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
