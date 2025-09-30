NC national parks, port officials watching closely as Imelda passes off the coast

The National Hurricane Center said Imelda is likely to become a hurricane on Tuesday. Imelda’s winds remain at 65 mph, and NHC meteorologists said wind gusts over 40 mph are possible in eastern North Carolina.

The outer circulation is interacting with a stalled front near the Carolinas to produce scattered showers/storms, and rips currents, rough seas, and minor to moderate coastal flooding are possible. Windy conditions will be around for most of the week.

National Hurricane Center

In east Carteret County, dangerous rip currents are expected and a high surf advisory has been issued, with large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet in the surf zone. A coastal flood warning is in place through Friday night. A coastal flood advisory has been issued along the rest of the ENC coast.

Forecasters said Imelda is expected to make a hard turn to the east, away from the U.S. coast.

Humberto continues northwest as a Category 3 major hurricane, and swells will send large waves and minor beach erosion to the coast.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is urging visitors to be careful while traveling and to stay out of closed beach areas and the ocean as hazardous weather passes the North Carolina coast.

Although Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda are not forecast to directly impact Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, indirect effects will include dangerous surf and life-threatening conditions along area beaches.

A section of the Seashore in northern Rodanthe and the entire beach in front of the village of Buxton are closed because of dozens of threatened oceanfront structures that may break apart or collapse, releasing hazardous debris into the water and onto the beaches.

Park rangers said visitors should avoid entering the water on ocean-facing beaches this week until conditions improve, because dangerous shore break and rip currents are expected and may result in life-threatening ocean conditions.

The storm conditions may affect N.C. Highway 12, and Seashore visitors are advised to avoid travel for at least one hour before and after high tide, when ocean overwash and seepage onto the roadway are more likely.

North Carolina Ports officials are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Imelda as it approaches the East Coast.

The North Carolina State Ports Authority said conditions for Wilmington are not at a high alert level, but widespread rain and strong northeast winds are expected due to a potential tropical system.

While all gates are currently operating under normal hours, NC Ports is monitoring the situation and will announce future operational plans as the system progresses.

Port conditions for Morehead City are currently challenging due to dangerous conditions expected over the next several days from offshore Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda, with a gale watch in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

They said vessels should use extreme caution, as the Beaufort Inlet may experience hazardous conditions from strong winds and building swells.